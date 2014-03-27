CORRECTED-BRIEF-Maple Leaf names Debbie Simpson CFO, Gary Maksymetz COO

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
(Corrects headline to say Debbie Simpson named CFO, not CEO and Gary Maksymetz named COO, not CFO)
March 27 Maple Leaf Foods Inc : * To streamline organization following sale of bakery business * Says Gary Maksymetz will succeed Richard Lan as chief operating officer * Says Debbie Simpson will succeed Michael Vels as chief financial officer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.