CORRECTED-BRIEF-Maple Leaf names Debbie Simpson CFO, Gary Maksymetz COO

(Corrects headline to say Debbie Simpson named CFO, not CEO and Gary Maksymetz named COO, not CFO)

March 27 Maple Leaf Foods Inc : * To streamline organization following sale of bakery business * Says Gary Maksymetz will succeed Richard Lan as chief operating officer * Says Debbie Simpson will succeed Michael Vels as chief financial officer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
