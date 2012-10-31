Maple Leaf Foods profit falls 24 percent

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a 24 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, under pressure from weak consumer bread demand and a slumping pork market.
Net earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to C$32.6 million ($32.6 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, from C$43 million, or 29 Canadian cents, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 29 Canadian cents, compared to analyst expectations of 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.