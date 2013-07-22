Canada's Maple Leaf Foods to sell turkey farms

July 22 Meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc
, its stock at multiyear highs on talk that it might be
a takeover target, plans to sell its Ontario turkey farms and
hatchery.
Toronto-based Maple Leaf, one of Canada's largest poultry
and hog processors, said on Monday it will sell a hatchery and
six breeder farms that produce eggs and day-old turkeys to Cuddy
Farms Limited. Six commercial farms will be sold to Ernald
Enterprises Limited, already a turkey supplier to Maple Leaf.
The company's shares rose 1.8 percent, or 27 Canadian cents,
to C$15.72 in early trading in Toronto, touching a nearly
six-year high and continuing a steady climb since reports in
June that it had been approached about a potential takeover by
U.S. rival Smithfield Foods.
Instead, China's Shuanghui International Holdings agreed to
buy Smithfield for $4.7 billion, however Maple Leaf stock
remains well-supported on thoughts that others may be
interested.
Maple Leaf said Ernald agreed to continue supplying Maple
Leaf with live turkeys for its processing facility in
Thamesford, Ontario. Other terms of the deals, which are
expected to close by the end of July, were not released.
Maple Leaf has for several years closed older
pork-processing plants and invested in others as it tries to
boost its profits and better compete with U.S. rivals.