CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Maple Leaf Foods profit falls, shares dive

By Rod Nickel
May 2 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods
Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday,
widely missing Street expectations and pulling its shares down
as much as 7 percent.
Weak fresh bakery sales were the main reason for the lower
results, and are an industry-wide problem, said Chief Executive
Michael McCain. The company said lower bakery volumes partly
offset the benefit of price increases the company implemented
last year.
The profit drop caught investors by surprise and Maple Leaf
shares fell to a one-month low in early trading.
"We're going to have to get a lot of color on what happened
in the bakery," said Robert Gibson, an analyst at Octagon
Capital. "Seems to me, people are eating as much bread as they
used to."
Maple Leaf, whose brands include Dempster's bread and
Schneider's meats, closed two Toronto-area bakeries during the
quarter as it consolidated production at a new bakery, Canada's
largest, in Hamilton, Ontario, which opened last autumn.
The company's bakery is called Canada Bread Co Ltd,
of which it owns 90 percent. Canada Bread said Wednesday that it
earned a quarterly profit after a loss in the year-before
quarter, when it incurred restructuring costs.
Maple Leaf's net earnings for first quarter, ended March 31,
fell to C$800,000 ($808,000), or nil per share, from C$10.5
million, or 8 Canadian cents, the year before.
The company incurred C$20.4 million in pretax costs related
to a $560-million multi-year plan to close some meat plants and
modernize others, as well as closures of a poultry plant and
several bakeries.
A strong Canadian dollar and high raw meat and wheat costs
have been persistent obstacles for Maple Leaf.
The Canadian dollar was weaker during the quarter, boosting
the sales value of pork exports, but price increases for Maple
Leaf meat products were not sufficient to offset higher raw
material and inflationary costs, the company said.
Adjusted earnings per share slipped to 11 Canadian cents
from 18 Canadian cents a year earlier.
Sales rose 1 percent to C$1.16 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected Maple Leaf to earn 17
Canadian cents a share on sales of C$1.17 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in the meat products group, Maple Leaf's biggest
segment, rose modestly, but eased in the bakery group.
The company's shares fell 6.5 percent, or 84 Canadian cents,
to C$12.08 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.