UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf Foods profit rises, beats estimates

* Q2 adj earnings/share C$0.28 vs year-ago C$0.30, estimate
C$0.23
* Revenue C$1.26 billion, matching Wall Street view
Aug 1 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods
reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as it
reaped the benefits of price increases for some products and an
ongoing effort to modernize its meat operations.
Second-quarter net earnings rose to C$32.5 million ($32.5
million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, from C$24.6 million,
or 17 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share fell to 28 Canadian cents from
30 cents.
Revenue for the company, which is one of Canada's biggest
pork processors and bakers, rose about 2 percent to C$1.26
billion.
Analysts had on average expected Maple Leaf to earn 23
Canadian cents a share on sales of C$1.26 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.