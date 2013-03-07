Temasek-backed China REIT surges after record Singapore IPO

HONG KONG, March 7 Mapletree Greater China
Commercial Trust rose as much as 10.2 percent in its
debut on Thursday, underscoring demand from yield-hungry
investors after the Temasek-backed trust raised $1.3 billion in
Singapore's biggest REIT offering.
The real estate investment trust, which is backed by
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd, rose
to S$1.025 in early trading, compared with a 0.1 percent decline
in the benchmark Straits Times Index.
The REIT consists of office and retail developments in
mainland China and in Festival Walk, an up-market shopping
center in Hong Kong's Kowloon district.
The trust priced the IPO at S$0.93 per unit, at the top of
its marketing range. At that price, the REIT would yield 5.6
percent for the financial year ending in March 2014 and 6.1
percent for the following year.
The projected returns compare with an average of 5.05
percent on retail REITs and 4.82 percent for office REITs listed
in Singapore for the 12 months through the end of January,
according to Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) data.
In Hong Kong, retail REITs posted an average yield of 4.6
percent, while office REITs had 5.46 percent in the same period.
Temasek will remain the largest shareholder of the REIT
after the IPO, through its indirect holding of Mapletree
Investments Pte Ltd, the sponsor of the trust. Mapletree
Investments, which will hold 35 percent of the REIT after the
listing, is wholly owned by Temasek's Fullerton Management Pte
Ltd.
Citigroup, DBS, Goldman Sachs and
HSBC were hired to manage the IPO.