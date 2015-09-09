Marathon Oil plans to cut 2016 budget by at least $600 million

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday it will slash its capital budget next year by at least $600 million, becoming one of the first U.S. shale companies to announce 2016 cuts due to low crude prices.
The company, which operates in North Dakota, Texas and Oklahoma, plans to spend about $3.3 billion for 2015, and has begun identifying cuts for next year, with at least $600 million and likely more coming, Chief Executive Lee Tillman said at the Barclays Energy Power Conference.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.