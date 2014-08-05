版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二

Marathon Oil exploring all ways to export condensate -CEO

HOUSTON Aug 5 U.S. oil and gas company Marathon Oil Corp is pursuing all ways to export the condensate it produces in places including the Eagle Ford in South Texas, Chief Executive Lee Tillman said on Tuesday.

"We are pursuing every avenue available to us to take advantage of the current regulatory environment to ensure we have the optionality to get our barrels, particularly condensate, out in the markets," Tillman said on a conference call with investors.

The executive stopped short of saying that Marathon Oil had sought approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce to export the very light form of crude oil with minimal processing. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by James Dalgleish)
