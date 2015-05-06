Marathon Oil posts Q1 loss, sticks to production outlook

HOUSTON May 6 Marathon Oil Corp., an
independent exploration and production company, reported a
first-quarter loss on Wednesday as tumbling oil prices sliced
its revenue nearly in half.
The first quarter adjusted net loss was $253 million, or
$0.37 a diluted share. That was narrower than the $0.45 net loss
forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus view.
A year ago, before oil prices fell 50 percent and revenue
slumped to $1.5 billion, the company posted a quarterly adjusted
profit of $613 million.
Unlike integrated companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp.
, Marathon lacks a refining arm it can rely on to bolster
profits when oil prices fall.
In terms of operations, Marathon said it had reduced North
American production costs 17 percent from the fourth quarter of
2014 and 28 percent from a year ago as producers demand
discounts from services companies.
Though some shale oil companies have raised their 2015
production outlooks this week, Marathon said its projected
growth rates "remain unchanged" at 5-7 percent for the total
company, excluding Libya, and 20 percent for the U.S. fields.
It said select non-core asset sales could generate some $500
million in revenue as it tweaks its portfolio of oil and gas
properties.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)