CORRECTED-Marathon Oil quarterly loss shrinks on international output

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
(Corrects year-ago figure in second paragraph)
HOUSTON Aug 3 Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly loss shrank as international oil production helped offset declines in U.S. output.
The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $170 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $386 million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.