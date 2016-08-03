CORRECTED-Marathon Oil quarterly loss shrinks on international output

(Corrects year-ago figure in second paragraph)

HOUSTON Aug 3 Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly loss shrank as international oil production helped offset declines in U.S. output.

The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $170 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $386 million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

