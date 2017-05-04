Marathon Oil posts bigger quarterly loss

May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon
Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday,
due to a nearly $5 billion impairment charge related to the sale
of its Canadian oil sands business.
The company's net loss widened to $4.96 billion, or $5.84
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $407
million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Houston-based Marathon Oil's revenue rose to $1.07 billion
from $570 million.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)