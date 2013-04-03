CNPC, Petronas eye Marathon's Angola oil fields - sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 3 China National Petroleum Corp and Malaysia's Petronas are considering bids for Marathon Oil Corp's Angolan offshore oil and gas fields, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Houston-based Marathon first laid out plans in late 2011 to divest up to $3 billion worth of assets to plough money back into other operations.

Marathon holds a 10 percent stake each in two Angolan fields, called Block 31 and 32. BP, Total SA and Angolan state energy company Sonangol are among Marathon's other partners in the two blocks.

Marathon has put its entire stake in both the fields on the block, the people said.

Marathon, CNPC and Petronas declined to comment.