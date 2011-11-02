Marathon exploring stake sale in Angolan ops - report

Nov 1 U.S. energy company Marathon Oil Corp
is exploring selling a stake in its Angolan operations
for as much as $800 million, Bloomberg said, citing two people
with knowledge of the process.
The asset may attract Asian producers including China
Petrochemical Corp, one the people told the agency.
Marathon holds 10 percent in two assets and is selling its
interest in one, called Block 32, according to the agency
Marathon Oil declined to comment to Bloomberg. The oil
company could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.
