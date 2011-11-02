Marathon exploring stake sale in Angolan ops - report

Nov 1 U.S. energy company Marathon Oil Corp is exploring selling a stake in its Angolan operations for as much as $800 million, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the process.

The asset may attract Asian producers including China Petrochemical Corp, one the people told the agency.

Marathon holds 10 percent in two assets and is selling its interest in one, called Block 32, according to the agency

Marathon Oil declined to comment to Bloomberg. The oil company could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore, editing by Miral Fahmy)