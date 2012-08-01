Marathon to reduce rig count in shale oil prospects

NEW YORK Aug 1 Marathon Oil said on
Wednesday that it would cut back the number of rigs drilling in
North Dakota's Bakken shale, the Anadarko Woodford in Oklahoma
and the Eagle Ford in south Texas after reporting higher
production in the unconventional shale prospects.
The company will reduce the rig count in the Bakken and
Anadarko for the rest of 2012 and possibly into 2013, it said in
its second-quarter earnings report.
Still, Marathon also expects to reach planned production
rates in the Eagle Ford in southern Texas due to efficiency
gains. Despite the rig count reductions, the company expects to
increase its oil and gas production by 5 percent in 2012 from a
year earlier.