版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 20:52 BJT

Marathon Oil profit dips as output drops, costs rise

May 2 Marathon Oil Co posted a drop in first-quarter earnings from the fourth quarter as oil and gas output slipped and its costs rose.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $417 million, or 59 cents per share, from fourth-quarter net income of $549 million, or 78 cents per diluted share.

The company did not provide a comparison with the year-ago quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐