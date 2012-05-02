Marathon Oil profit dips as output drops, costs rise

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Marathon Oil Co posted a drop in first-quarter earnings from the fourth quarter as oil and gas output slipped and its costs rose.
Net income for the first quarter fell to $417 million, or 59 cents per share, from fourth-quarter net income of $549 million, or 78 cents per diluted share.
The company did not provide a comparison with the year-ago quarter.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.