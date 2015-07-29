UPDATE 2-Marathon, OMV hand back Croatia oil exploration licences

* Blow to Croatia, which is keen to boost its energy sector
VIENNA, July 29 Houston-based Marathon Oil
and Austrian energy group OMV returned seven
offshore oil and gas exploration licences to Croatia, an OMV
spokesman said on Wednesday, as a slump in oil prices forces the
oil industry to cut investment.
Croatia, hoping to boost its oil and gas sector, had awarded
the licences to a consortium formed by the two companies in
January, with Marathon as the operator holding a 60-percent
stake and OMV the rest.
A source familiar with the matter said that uncertainties
about the exact border between Croatia and Montenegro had also
affected the planning of the blocs.
Croatia's Hydrocarbon Agency, which supervises the project,
confirmed on its website the consortium had withdrawn and said a
new licensing round for both onshore and offshore exploration
would be called in September.
"The project is continuing as planned. From day one, we've
seen serious interest from global companies, which is confirmed
by daily queries about the possible date of a new licensing
round," it said.
Croatia had expected to sign contracts with the oil
companies this month, despite opposition to offshore drilling in
the Adriatic from environmental groups and some opposition
parties, who said drilling could harm Croatia's tourism
industry.
Two other licences in the January round had gone to INA
and one to a consortium of Italy's ENI and
London-based Medoilgas.
Croatia is also set to hand out a round of onshore
exploration licences to companies including Vermilion Zagreb
Exploration, a unit of Canada's Vermilion, Croatia's
INA and Nigeria-based Oando Plc.
The awarded onshore and offshore licences would be signed in
early September, the Hydrocarbon Agency said.
