Marathon, OMV return oil exploration licenses to Croatia -OMV

VIENNA, July 29 Houston-based Marathon Oil
and Austrian energy group OMV returned seven
offshore oil and gas exploration licenses to Croatia, an OMV
spokesman said on Wednesday, as a slump in oil prices forces the
oil industry to cut investment.
Croatia had awarded the licenses to the consortium of the
two companies in January, with Marathon as the operator holding
a 60-percent stake and OMV the rest.
A source familiar with the matter also said that
uncertainties about the exact border line between Croatia and
Montenegro had also affected the planning of the blocs.
Two other licenses in the January round had gone to INA
and one to a consortium of Italy's ENI and
London-based Medoilgas.
