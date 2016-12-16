Marathon Petroleum extends director deadline amid Elliott pressure

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Marathon Petroleum Corp. extended its board director nomination deadline in a move that comes amid pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management LP to break up the company.
In a securities filing disclosed on Friday, Marathon said it amended its bylaws to move the deadline for shareholders to nominate board directors to Jan. 9. The original deadline expired on Thursday.
New York based Elliott unveiled a 4 percent stake in the company last month and issued a set of demands it wants Marathon to follow, including spinning off its gas station retail business known as Speedway.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.