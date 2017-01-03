版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 20:50 BJT

Marathon Petroleum explores spin-off for retail business Speedway

Jan 3 Marathon Petroleum Corp, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, said a special committee of its directors would review its retail business, including considering a tax-free separation.

Elliott unveiled a 4 percent stake in Marathon Petroleum in November and urged the company to consider spinning off just Speedway, a chain of gasoline stations and convenience stores, or all three of its retail, refining and pipeline businesses.

Marathon Petroleum said it expects to provide an update on the review by mid-2017. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐