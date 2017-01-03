Marathon Petroleum explores spin-off for retail business Speedway

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds
Jan 3 Marathon Petroleum Corp, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, said a special committee of its directors would review its retail business, including considering a tax-free separation.
Elliott unveiled a 4 percent stake in Marathon Petroleum in November and urged the company to consider spinning off just Speedway, a chain of gasoline stations and convenience stores, or all three of its retail, refining and pipeline businesses.
Marathon Petroleum said it expects to provide an update on the review by mid-2017. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share