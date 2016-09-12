Marathon Galveston Bay contractor feared drowned -official

HOUSTON, Sept 12 A contractor was feared drowned
after falling into the Port of Texas City, Texas, when
scaffolding supporting him collapsed at the Marathon Petroleum
Corp Galveston Bay refinery dock, a Texas City official
said.
"Divers are en route to do a body recovery," Derek Duckett,
director of emergency management for Texas City, said on Monday.
Part of the scaffolding fell at about 11:30 a.m. CDT (1630
GMT) Monday and the worker has not been seen since, Duckett
said.
"I heard part of the scaffolding fell and he was tied to
it," Duckett said.
An investigation will be needed to determine what happened,
he said.
The Texas City Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard
searched for the man before the divers were called out, Duckett
said.
