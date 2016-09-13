UPDATE 2-Marathon Galveston Bay contractor killed in scaffold collapse

(Adds information about victim, paragraphs 5-6)
HOUSTON, Sept 12 A contractor working for
Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery in
Texas was killed on Monday in the collapse of scaffolding under
construction at a dock in the port of Texas City, a Marathon
spokesman said.
Five workers were building the scaffolding when it collapsed
and fell into the water shortly after 11 a.m., said Marathon
spokesman Brandon Daniels.
"Four of the scaffold workers were uninjured," Daniels said.
"One worker tragically did not survive the collapse. No other
injuries were reported."
The Texas City Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard along
with divers from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and
Galveston Police Department searched for the man, according to
Texas City and Galveston officials.
The worker's body was recovered from the port's waters at
about 3 p.m.
The Galveston County Daily News reported that the contractor
was a Houston man, 23, who worked for Excel Modular Scaffolding,
which is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Texas City Emergency Management Director Derek Duckett said
he understood the worker was tied on to the section of
scaffolding that collapsed.
"Words cannot express our deep sadness over this tragic
event," Daniels said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the
family at this time."
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney)