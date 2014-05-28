CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Marathon Garyville, LA refinery partial shutdown due to power loss -local official

(Corrects headline to indicate source was a local official, not
Marathon)
May 28 Marathon Petroleum's refinery in
Garyville, Louisiana, was partially shut on Wednesday by power
outages from a storm that knocked out electricity for more than
1,000 residents, according to a local official.
Marathon is still assessing damage at the refinery,
according to Brandon Daniels, a Findlay, Ohio-based spokesman
for the company. The plant has the ability to process about
490,000 barrels a day.
The area was issued a tornado warning at 5:30 a.m. CDT (1030
GMT) and experienced heavy winds, said Paige Falgoust,
communications director at the St. James Parish Emergency
Preparedness Office.
"Marathon Petroleum had a weather event, and they're
assessing the damages at this time. There was wind damage during
the time of the tornado warning," Falgoust said, adding that
Marathon hadn't confirmed which units were impacted.
"They did have a power outage" and there was some flaring at
the plant, she said.
If key units at the plant are shut, Marathon would consume
less Light Louisiana Sweet crude, which could weaken the price
of the grade, according to a broker in the market.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Paul Simao)