UPDATE 1-Marathon defers decision on Garyville, La. refinery oil upgrader

Feb 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp said it
was deferring a final investment decision on its residual oil
upgrader expansion (ROUX) project at its 522,000-barrel-per-day
Garyville, Louisiana, refinery.
"We believe this project has great potential returns, but we
are deferring a final investment decision as we further evaluate
the implications of current market conditions on the project,"
Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said in a statement.
The company on Wednesday announced its capital investment
plan of $2.53 billion for 2015, which included $1.28 billion for
its refining and marketing segment and $659 million for its
pipeline transportation segment.
The refining segment's capital plan includes about $235
million for midstream investments and about $370 million for
refining margin enhancement projects, Marathon said.
The company said it continued to invest in projects to
improve the connectivity between its Galveston Bay and Texas
City refineries in order to gain additional synergies through
the integration of the two Gulf Coast refineries.
