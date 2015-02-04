UPDATE 1-Marathon defers decision on Garyville, La. refinery oil upgrader

(Adds details)

Feb 4 Marathon Petroleum Corp said it was deferring a final investment decision on its residual oil upgrader expansion (ROUX) project at its 522,000-barrel-per-day Garyville, Louisiana, refinery.

"We believe this project has great potential returns, but we are deferring a final investment decision as we further evaluate the implications of current market conditions on the project," Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said in a statement.

The company on Wednesday announced its capital investment plan of $2.53 billion for 2015, which included $1.28 billion for its refining and marketing segment and $659 million for its pipeline transportation segment.

The refining segment's capital plan includes about $235 million for midstream investments and about $370 million for refining margin enhancement projects, Marathon said.

The company said it continued to invest in projects to improve the connectivity between its Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries in order to gain additional synergies through the integration of the two Gulf Coast refineries.