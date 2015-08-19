Marathon may step away from refineries to add alkylate capacity

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Aug 19 The biggest refiner in the U.S.
Midwest is eyeing an unusual place to make more of a key
ingredient for premium gasoline: the natural gas fields of
eastern Ohio instead of an urban refinery.
Marathon Petroleum Corp is after alkylate, which
gives premium gasoline its high-octane punch.
Although U.S. gasoline demand had been trending down since
the peak in 2007, it is up more than 8 percent compared to a
year ago as pump prices plunged alongside global crude prices,
according to U.S. government data.
As part of that, more motorists are choosing to buy higher
octane premium gasoline. But even if prices
rebound, Marathon expects sales of premium fuels to increase as
auto manufacturers build more high-compression engines to meet
more stringent U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE)
standards through 2025.
Marathon hopes to create an alkylate hub for Midwest and
Northeast markets where an abundance of its main component,
butane, is produced.
"This is a conceptual project we have, to manufacture octane
right near the source," Gary Heminger, chief executive of
Marathon, told analysts last month.
The proposed alkylate plan was a factor in the move by
Marathon's logistics unit, a master limited partnership known as
MPLX LP, to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP,
the biggest natural gas processor and fractionator in the Utica
and Marcellus shales, for $15.6 billion. That deal is slated to
close in the fourth quarter this year.
Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S.
refiner, and Alon USA Energy also say they may add
alkylate capacity at their refineries in Houston and Big Spring,
Texas, respectively.
But Marathon and MarkWest envisage stand-alone
infrastructure, more than 60 miles from the nearest refinery, at
MarkWest's NGL fractionation complex in eastern Ohio.
It is not unheard of to build a unit to make a gasoline
blendstock outside of a refinery. In the 1990s stand-alone
methyl tertiary-butyl ether, or MTBE, units were common.
Like alkylate, MTBE boosted octane in gasoline. It also
helped gasoline burn cleaner.
But MTBE was phased out in the United States the 2000s on
concerns that it is a carcinogen, and now much of that MTBE
infrastructure makes it to export to other countries that still
add it to gasoline.
U.S. butane field production hit a 34-year high in April
this year at 10.2 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. That makes alkylate cheaper to
produce than another octane booster, reformate, which comes from
more expensive naphtha.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Frances
Kerry)