Marathon petroleum aims to integrate two Texas refineries -CEO

HOUSTON Feb 24 Marathon Petroleum Corp
is aiming to integrate its Texas refineries as part of a plan to
increase diesel fuel output, Chief Executive Gary Heminger told
analysts on Tuesday.
The company plans to take its 451,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Galveston Bay refinery and its adjacent 84,000 bpd Texas City
refinery and "merge them from a process standpoint and build one
hydrotreater between the two," Heminger said during a webcast
presentation at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit.
He did not provide specific timing for the hydrotreater
project. But Marathon had already disclosed plans to add
hydrotreating capacity at Galveston Bay, idle its smallest and
oldest gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, and expand
export capabilities.
The company plans to push export capacity to 400,000 bpd by
the end of 2015, up from 345,000 bpd last year.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson)