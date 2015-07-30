UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum profit misses as refining margins fall

(Adds details, background, shares)
July 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported
a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in
refining margins as the company's crude costs remained high.
Marathon Petroleum, unlike other refiners, failed to benefit
from a 50 percent drop in global crude prices in the past year.
Shares of the company, which was spun off from Marathon Oil
Corp, fell about 5 percent in premarket trading on
Thursday.
The company's gross refining margin fell to $14.84 per
barrel in the second quarter from $16.02 a year earlier.
In contrast, Valero Energy Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as its
refining margin rose to $13.71 per barrel from $9.84.
Marathon Petroleum said it was hurt by "less favorable
product price realizations compared to the spot market reference
prices and less favorable crude oil acquisition costs."
The company also announced another $2 billion share buyback
program. Marathon Petroleum said it had bought back $408 million
of shares in the second quarter under the $2 billion buyback
plan it had announced in July last year.
The company said this month it would acquire MarkWest Energy
Partners LP for $15.6 billion to enter the natural gas
processing business.
Net income attributable to Marathon Petroleum fell to $826
million, or $1.51 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from
$855 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.76 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marathon Petroleum's total revenue and other income fell
23.6 percent to $20.58 billion.
The company's shares were trading at $53.20 before the bell.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen nearly 24 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)