Marathon Petroleum profit falls 77 pct

Feb 3 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 77 percent fall in quarterly profit as it took an inventory valuation adjustment charge of $370 million.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $187 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $798 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1PUk7fE)

Revenue and other income fell nearly 30 percent to $15.61 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)