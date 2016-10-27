版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四

Refiner Marathon Petroleum reports 84.7 pct fall in profit

Oct 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported an 84.7 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly hurt by lower refining margins.

Net income attributable to Marathon Petroleum fell to $145 million, or 27 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $948 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an impairment charge of $267 million, or 31 cents per share, as the company and its partner Enbridge Inc scrapped the Sandpiper Pipeline project.

Revenue and other income fell 12.3 percent to $16.46 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

