UPDATE 2-Marathon Petroleum's profit beats; says to speed up asset transfer

(Adds details, shares, analysts comments)
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp's
quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, fueled by
better-than-expected refining margins, and the company said it
would accelerate the transfer of some assets to its unit, MPLX
LP.
The company said in January it would speed up a previously
announced drop down to MPLX and consider a separation of its
Speedway retail business, amid pressure from hedge fund Elliott
Management to boost its stock price.
The refiner said on Wednesday a special committee reviewing
the Speedway divestiture was expected to provide an update by
mid-2017.
Marathon's shares were up 1.87 percent at $48.95 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
The confirmation of the dropdown this year suggests that
monetization of MPC's (incentive distribution rights) stake in
MPLX will occur at or around year-end 2017, Tudor Pickering Holt
& Co analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Marathon, whose operations are primarily in the U.S.
Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast, said its refining and
marketing gross margin rose to $11.41 per barrel in the fourth
quarter from $10.75 in the third quarter.
"We see the refining results as a nice bounce-back from the
weaker capture rates displayed in the Q3 2016 results," Tudor
analysts said.
Tudor analysts had an estimate of $10.25 per barrel for the
latest quarter, while analysts at Piper Jaffray unit Simmons &
Co International had expected $10.38 per barrel.
Net income attributable to Marathon rose to $227 million, or
43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from
$187 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 43 cents
per share, while analysts' on average had expected 26 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue and other income rose 10.2 percent to $17.28
billion, handily beating analysts' estimate of $14.54 billion.
Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon said it cut its investments in
a project - that will integrate its Galveston Bay and Texas City
refineries - to $1.5 billion from $2 billion.
Elliott had disclosed a 4 percent stake in Marathon in
November and urged the company to separate its retail, refining
and pipeline businesses.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)