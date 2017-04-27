Marathon Petroleum posts higher first-quarter profit

April 27 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's
first-quarter profit surged from a year earlier, when it
recorded an impairment related charge.
The net profit attributable to Marathon was $30 million, or
6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared
with a profit of $1 million, or less than 1 cent per share a
year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included 6 cents per share in charges,
mainly related to a goodwill impairment recorded by MPLX LP,
MPC's consolidated subsidiary.
Revenue and other income rose 27.8 percent to $16.39
billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)