REFILE-PTC Therapeutics to buy Marathon's controversial DMD drug

March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday that it would buy the rights to Marathon Pharmaceuticals Llc's controversial Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, Emflaza, for $140 million upfront.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February approved the steroid for the devastating muscle-wasting disease that mainly affects young boys. The drug has been available outside the United States for decades.

Northbrook, Illinois-based Marathon has come under fire after saying the drug would carry a list price of $89,000 per year.

PTC said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
