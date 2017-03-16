REFILE-PTC Therapeutics to buy Marathon's controversial DMD drug

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday that it would buy the rights to Marathon Pharmaceuticals Llc's controversial Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, Emflaza, for $140 million upfront.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February approved the steroid for the devastating muscle-wasting disease that mainly affects young boys. The drug has been available outside the United States for decades.
Northbrook, Illinois-based Marathon has come under fire after saying the drug would carry a list price of $89,000 per year.
PTC said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.