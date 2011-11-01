版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 1日 星期二 23:09 BJT

Marathon to use more Eagle Ford crude in Texas City

 NEW YORK, Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N)
said on Tuesday it is negotiating with pipeline companies and
other midstream providers to process more Eagle Ford crude at
its 76,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas.
 The company declined to specify the amount of crude it was
currently processing at the refinery.
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays; Editing by
Dale Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐