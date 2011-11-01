Marathon to use more Eagle Ford crude in Texas City

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) said on Tuesday it is negotiating with pipeline companies and other midstream providers to process more Eagle Ford crude at its 76,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas.

The company declined to specify the amount of crude it was currently processing at the refinery. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)