Marathon to use more Eagle Ford crude in Texas City

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N)
said on Tuesday it is negotiating with pipeline companies and
other midstream providers to process more Eagle Ford crude at
its 76,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas.
The company declined to specify the amount of crude it was currently processing at the refinery. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: