UPDATE 2-Marathon can up Garyville, Louisiana refinery output

* Marathon can increase largest refinery's output - CEO

* Amount of sour crude processed increased in Q2 (Adds detail, quotes, byline; adds NEW YORK to dateline)

By Kristen Hays and Selam Gebrekidan

HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Aug 2 Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) can increase output at its 464,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, Chief Executive Gary Heminger said on Tuesday.

The plant, which last year increased its capacity from 436,000 bpd with a $3.9 billion expansion, has been outpacing expectations and can increase output further going into 2012 and 2013, he said.

"We certainly see upside in the plant even where it's operating today," Heminger said during the company's second-quarter earnings conference call with analysts.

Heminger said the Garyville refinery's distillate exports to Europe, Latin America and South America increased to 70,000 barrels per day in the second quarter from about 65,000 bpd previously. Gasoline exports were negligible, he said in an interview with Reuters.

"With modest additional investment, we believe we can increase our distillate exports, providing us with additional options to place production in high-value markets," he said.

Last year, Marathon received approval from Louisiana state regulators to increase the refinery's overall per-day capacity to 545,000 bpd, which would make Garyville the second-largest U.S. refinery behind Exxon Mobil Corp's ( XOM.N ) Baytown, Texas, plant.

Heminger said 54 percent of the crude processed at its six refineries in the second quarter was sour, up from 33 percent in the first quarter and 25 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

WEANING OFF FOREIGN CRUDE

The Findlay, Ohio-based independent refiner that split from parent Marathon Oil Corp ( MRO.N ) on June 30 plans to run more Eagle Ford crude at its 76,000-bpd Texas City refinery, about 250 miles (400 km) east of the prolific south Texas shale oilfields.

"We're looking at some options that would allow us to back out any foreign crude. We do expect that we'll run more Eagle Ford in the future," said Mike Palmer, senior vice president for crude supply.

Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) is increasing Eagle Ford crude runs at two of its Gulf Coast refineries. Valero is processing 25,000 bpd of Eagle Ford crude at its 340,000-bpd Corpus Christi, Texas refinery, and aims to increase the 40,000 bpd now processed at Three Rivers to 60,000 bpd by year's end.

Marathon declined to specify how much Eagle Ford crude its Texas City plant now processes.

The company also is seizing shale oil opportunities further north in North Dakota's Bakken and the emerging Utica play in Ohio, which Chesapeake Energy ( CHK.N ) recently said could surpass Eagle Ford in output.

"We are very well positioned and we will have a tremendous appetite if they can develop the crude source," Heminger said. (Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Dale Hudson)