Marathon Oil COO leaves with $4.6 mln severance

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Dec 18 Marathon Oil Corp's former Chief Operating Officer Dave Roberts will receive $4.6 million in severance, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
The company said on Dec. 10 that the executive would leave the company on Dec. 14, without providing a reason for the departure.
In 2011, Roberts was the second-highest-paid executive at Marathon behind Chief Executive Officer Clarence Cazalot.
According to the company's proxy statement filed in 2012, Roberts took home about $10 million in total compensation, compared with $31.5 million for Cazalot.
Marathon's top executive officers do not have severance agreements, the proxy statement said.
Shares of Marathon Oil, which split off its refining business in June 2011, have risen 5.5 percent so far this year.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.