UPDATE 1-Marathon Gold finds high-grade ore in Newfoundland

Oct 6 Canadian miner Marathon Gold Corp said it found a new zone of high-grade mineralization at its Leprechaun Gold deposit in Central Newfoundland, sending the company's shares up as much as 22 percent on Thursday morning.

The deposit is situated at the south-western end of the Valentine Lake project, a joint venture between Marathon and peer Mountain Lake Resources Inc .

Marathon Gold said it has drilled up to 23,372 meters of the 25,000 meters planned for 2011, and expects to finish the rest in October.

Shares of the Toronto-based company were trading up 24 cents at C$1.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.