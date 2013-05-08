版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Oil shares up on news of quitting Poland's shale gas operations

NEW YORK May 8 Marathon Oil Corp : * Shares up 2.7 percent in premarket trade on news the company is quitting

Poland's shale gas operations
