UPDATE 1-Marathon Oil sees 2013 spending up slightly to $5.2 bln

* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Marathon Oil Corp on Tuesday said it expects capital spending to rise slightly in 2013 to $5.2 billion, with one-third of the total directed toward growing production of crude oil in the Eagle Ford formation in south Texas.
"The economics and well performance we're achieving in the Eagle Ford, along with our ability to drive efficiencies, make this play a focal point of our growth strategy," said Clarence Cazalot, Marathon's chief executive officer.
This year, the Houston company said it will spend $5 billion.
Next year's capital expenditures are expected to generate 6 percent to 8 percent growth in oil and natural gas output, Marathon said.
Production next year, excluding the company's Libyan operations, is forecast to average 395,000 to 420,000 barrels oil equivalent per day.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan