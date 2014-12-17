UPDATE 1-Marathon Oil cuts 2015 capex 20 percent as crude tumbles

(Adds CEO quote, share price)
Dec 17 Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday
said its capital expenditures will be about 20 percent lower
next year due to the steep drop in crude oil prices.
Marathon said it expects to spend about $4.3 billion to $4.5
billion in 2015, reflecting a shift in dollars to higher-return
shale wells in the United States and lower exploration spending.
Many oil and gas companies including larger peer
ConocoPhillips have adjusted budgets to reflect a steep
slide in crude oil prices. Oil has fallen more than 50 percent
since June, pulled down by flagging demand and growing supplies.
"Our 2015 capital program is not opportunity constrained but
will reflect sound discipline in managing cash flows in the
current price environment," Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil president
and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Even with an expected drop in spending, the Houston company
said it expects oil and gas production growth, excluding output
from Libya, to rise in the high single digits next year.
Marathon said it needs more time to finalize its spending
plan, citing volatility in crude markets and the expected impact
on oilfield service costs.
More details on the budget, which can be adjusted up or
down, will be released with fourth-quarter earnings in February,
the company said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and James
Dalgleish)