Marathon Oil pushing costs down, has saved $225 million so far

HOUSTON Feb 19 Marathon Oil Corp said
on Thursday it has already captured $225 million in savings,
citing streamlined shale drilling processes and lower prices
from oilfield service providers.
"With margins compressed by lower commodity prices it's
incumbent upon us to be aggressive in pushing those service
costs and tangible costs down," Lance Robertson, vice president
for North American Operations told investors on a conference
call.
The company is also in the midst of eliminating 350 to 400
positions in response to the collapse in crude oil prices, said
Chief Executive Officer Lee Tillman.
