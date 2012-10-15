Marathon Oil selling Eagle Ford acreage-adviser

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
HOUSTON Oct 15 Marathon Oil Corp is selling nearly 100,000 acres of undeveloped oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, an area that the U.S. oil and gas company views as a major source of production growth.
Marathon is selling about 97,000 acres in Wilson, Karnes and Bee Counties, according to a marketing brochure from its adviser on the sale. The company has 325,000 acres in the Eagle Ford.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.