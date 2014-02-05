CORRECTED-Marathon Oil quarterly profit lower

(Corrects to show the results were lower on a sequential basis)
Feb 5 Marathon Oil Corp said on
Wednesday its quarterly profit fell and the U.S. oil and gas
company saw a 23 percent decline in the price for its Canadian
crude.
The Houston company had a fourth-quarter profit of $375
million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $569 million, or
80 cents per share in the prior quarter.
Total oil and gas sales volumes, excluding Libya, averaged
463,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), slightly
higher than the prior quarter's volumes of 459,000 boepd.
(Reporting By Anna Driver. Editing by Andre Grenon)