Marathon Oil CEO to retire Dec. 31, be replaced by Exxon executive

June 13 Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Clarence Cazalot will retire Dec. 31 and be replaced by a senior Exxon Mobil Corp executive.

Lee Tillman, 51, currently vice president of engineering for Exxon Mobil's development unit, will become Marathon Oil's CEO in 2014, the company said in a statement.

Dennis Reilley, Marathon Oil's current lead director, will be nominated to become non-executive chairman once Cazalot retires, the company said.