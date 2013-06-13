版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 21:04 BJT

Marathon Oil CEO to retire Dec. 31, be replaced by Exxon executive

June 13 Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Clarence Cazalot will retire Dec. 31 and be replaced by a senior Exxon Mobil Corp executive.

Lee Tillman, 51, currently vice president of engineering for Exxon Mobil's development unit, will become Marathon Oil's CEO in 2014, the company said in a statement.

Dennis Reilley, Marathon Oil's current lead director, will be nominated to become non-executive chairman once Cazalot retires, the company said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐