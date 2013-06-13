Marathon Oil CEO to retire Dec. 31, be replaced by Exxon executive

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
June 13 Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday that Chairman and Chief Executive Clarence Cazalot will retire Dec. 31 and be replaced by a senior Exxon Mobil Corp executive.
Lee Tillman, 51, currently vice president of engineering for Exxon Mobil's development unit, will become Marathon Oil's CEO in 2014, the company said in a statement.
Dennis Reilley, Marathon Oil's current lead director, will be nominated to become non-executive chairman once Cazalot retires, the company said.
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: