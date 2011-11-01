UPDATE 1-Marathon Oil quarterly profit, output down

Nov 1 Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N), a U.S. oil and gas company that split off its refining business in June, reported a drop in third-quarter profit on higher taxes and lower production.

Marathon's profit in the quarter was $405 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with $696 million, or 98 cents per share in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Oil and natural gas production was 343,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day, down 15 percent from a year ago when Libyan output was available.

Shares of Marathon fell to $24.75 in premarket trading, down from Monday's New York Stock Exchange close of $26.03. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)