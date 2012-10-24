New Issue- Marathon Oil sells $2 bln in 2 parts

Oct 24 Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARATHON OIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.9 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.988 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 0.904 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 50 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.8 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.757 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.828 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS