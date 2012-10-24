版本:
2012年 10月 25日

New Issue- Marathon Oil sells $2 bln in 2 parts

Oct 24 Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday
sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint active
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MARATHON OIL 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 0.9 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.988   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 0.904 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 50 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.8 PCT     MATURITY    11/01/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.757   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.828 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

