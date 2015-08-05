UPDATE 1-Marathon Oil reports quarterly loss on crude oil price fall

(Adds estimate, additional earnings detail)

Aug 5 U.S. oil and gas company Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as the slump in crude oil prices hurt results.

Oil prices in the second quarter of 2015 were more than 40 percent lower than a year ago, hit by a rise in global supply from places including the United States where operators pumped more oil from shale.

In response, Houston-based Marathon and other exploration and production companies have cut budgets, laid off workers and canceled or let drilling rig contracts expire.

"Capital spending in the quarter was down about 40 percent sequentially as we've moderated activity levels in the U.S. resource plays," said Marathon Chief Executive Lee Tillman.

The company, which operates in South Texas and North Dakota, said it still expected oil and gas production to rise 5.0 percent to 7.9 percent this year under its $3.3 billion capital program.

Net loss in the second quarter was $386 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $360 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items that include a pension settlement and losses related to hedging, Marathon had a loss of 23 cents per share, a figure that matched analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total production from continuing operations, excluding volumes from Libya, averaged 407,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) up 6.0 percent from the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Anna Driver)