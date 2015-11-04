Marathon Oil has third-quarter loss as low oil prices hurt

Nov 4 Marathon Oil Corp, on Wednesday
reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit,
as low commodity prices prompted the a U.S. oil company with
operations in Texas and Equatorial Guinea to write down the
value of assets.
Marathon, which slashed its dividend 76 percent last week,
reported a third-quarter loss of $749 million, or $1.11 per
share, compared with a profit of $431 million, or 64 cents per
share.
Total oil and gas output from continuing operations
(excluding Libya) averaged 434,000 barrels oil equivalent per
day (boed), up 6 percent from the year-earlier period.
