UPDATE 1-Marathon Oil has third-quarter loss as low oil prices hurt

Nov 4 Marathon Oil Corp, on Wednesday
reported a quarterly loss that topped Wall Street expectations,
as low commodity prices prompted the a U.S. oil company with
operations in Texas and Equatorial Guinea to write down the
value of assets.
Marathon, based in Houston, also tweaked its production
growth forecast for this year. The company expects total output
to grow 7 percent, at the top end of its previous range for
growth of 5 percent to 7 percent.
U.S. oil and gas companies, hit hard by a more than 60
percent drop in crude prices from a year ago, have slashed
capital spending and slashed the number of rigs drilling to
conserve cash.
Even so, operators have been able to lift output through
drilling efficiencies and new techniques used to brings wells to
production.
"In an environment where we expect oil prices to remain low
for a longer period of time, Marathon Oil continues to take
strong action to deliver meaningful cost reductions and
efficiency gains, while we remain on target to achieve the high
end of our original total Company production growth targets,"
Marathon Oil Chief Executive Lee Tillman said in a statement.
Marathon, which slashed its dividend 76 percent last week,
reported a third-quarter loss of $749 million, or $1.11 per
share, compared with a year-ago profit of $431 million, or 64
cents per share.
Excluding $611 million in after-tax charges that included
asset impairments, Marathon had a per share loss of 20 cents per
share. On average, Wall Street analysts had expected a loss of
40 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total oil and gas output from continuing operations
(excluding Libya) averaged 434,000 barrels oil equivalent per
day (boed), up 6 percent from the year-earlier period.
