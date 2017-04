Nov 4 Marathon Oil Corp said its third-quarter profit rose 26 percent due to a jump in production.

Marathon said its net income was $569 million, or 80 cents per diluted share, compared with $450 million, or 63 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Total oil and gas sales volumes, excluding Libya, averaged 459,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) up from 438,000 boe/d for the third quarter of 2012.