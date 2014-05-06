Marathon Oil profit nearly triples after Angola asset sale

May 6 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday that first-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped in part by recent asset sales.

The company posted net income of $1.15 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with $383 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Marathon closed on the sale of its Angola assets in the first quarter, posting an after-tax gain of $576 million.

Excluding the sale and other one-time items, Marathon posted net income of 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)