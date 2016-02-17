Marathon Oil slashes capex 50 percent, has quarterly loss

Feb 17 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. shale exploration company, on Wednesday slashed its 2016 spending 50 percent and swung to a loss as the company's results were hurt by a steep decline in crude oil prices.

Marathon said it plans to spend $1.4 billion this year, a reduction of more than 50 percent from 2015.

Marathon, based in Houston, has a net loss of $793 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with a profit of $926 million, or 1.37 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusting for divestitures, Marathon's oil and gas output is expected to fall 6 percent to 8 percent.

(Reporting by Anna Driver)